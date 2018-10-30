Von Miller reacts to Demaryius Thomas trade to Texans

It’s no secret that Broncos linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas were close friends. The two won a Super Bowl, and were among some of the few “OGs” that the Broncos had left from that championship team.

The Broncos traded Thomas (and a seventh-round pick) to the Texans for a fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder in return. It didn’t appear that they really got much in return, whereas the Texans did pretty well in the trade, in their attempt to replace Will Fuller (torn ACL).

Miller posted this on Instagram after Thomas was traded as a “goodbye” of sorts.