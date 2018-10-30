WATCH: Jim Ross Drops Big Hint At Rumored Promotion With Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N ‘Wrestling Rager at Sea is currently underway. The cruise departed from Miami on October 27 and sailed to Nassau in the Bahamas. The trip features stars from all across the pro wrestling world, as several different companies are indeed represented on the cruise.

One of those stars is WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross. Jim appeared on a Q&A panel alongside Jerry “The King” Lawler and made some very interesting comments concerning the state of the business.

Jim Ross days after WWE tried to stop Rey Mysterio from getting on @jericho_cruise “Chris is here bringing brands together,that stuff that’s going on is embarrassing…somebody along the way is going to create another company and they won’t have to worry about that bullshit” pic.twitter.com/BL5717Dn1j — BroBible (@BroBible) October 29, 2018

The interesting part about JR’s comments is that they seem to directly contradict Jericho’s recent denial that he and Ross are starting their own pro wrestling promotion. SEScoops broke the story online and Y2J ultimately responded on Twitter, leading many fans to believe that the story was indeed nothing but conjecture.

I’m starting my own wrestling company? AWESOME! Im also starting my own movie studio w #LadyGaga, my own carwash w #Bono & my own bakeshop! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 20, 2018

It could be that Jim is merely just stoking the fires of conversation concerning a new promotion. This would not be the first time that a pro wrestling personality trolled the audience of course. But if there is any truth to the rumors, then JR’s comment could be a massive bit of foreshadowing.

If the story is true, then the new venture would supposedly be a joint collaboration between Jericho, Ross and agent Barry Bloom. The project would be financed by the same family that owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Fulham F.C. soccer team.

The company would feature an impressive roster of talent including Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and The Bullet Club’s Hangman Page. The company would begin sometime in 2019.

The timing would be logical, especially since Rhodes, The Bucks and Kenny Omega will all become free agents before the end of 2018. Kenny Omega is the current IWGP champion and to this point, his name has not been mentioned in relation to Jericho and JR’s rumored promotion.