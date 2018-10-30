Watch: Tom Brady tries to throw block, gets leveled by Bills player

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tried to help spring one of his teammates during Monday’s game against the Bills, in a brave endeavor, and he paid for it.

Every yard mattered in the first half of the Monday Night Football matchup, as the wind was swirling, and points were tough to come by. The field-goal fest saw the Patriots take a 9-3 lead into the break.

The Patriots ran a reverse to Julian Edelman on one particular play, and Brady tried to spring his teammate by attempting to block Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander. It didn’t go well.

Tom Brady out here throwing BLOCKS 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/epsrDlxObv — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 30, 2018

Ouch. Brady took one for the team on that play.