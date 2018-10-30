Who Owned the Soccer Field in 2018? Find Out Here.

Soccer is one of the most popular sports which has numerous fans all over the World, supporting their favorite teams or players cheering for them, following their games, and showing appreciation and support both when they are the winning team or not. Being a professional soccer-player and having international fame is not an easy thing to do because it requires to have a specific set of skills and a lot of hard work in order to become a master of the game and score numerous goals for the team you are playing with in order for people from each corner of the world to know your name. The world’s best soccer players have a huge impact in the games they take part at by proving their impressive talent on the field running like nothing can stand in their ways, winning numerous points which make the crowds jump for joy, and making their work look like an effortless piece of art. Here’s is the list of the most famous soccer players everyone would trust betting their money on.

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Considered to be Ronaldo’s top rival for the rank of the most famous and talented soccer player in the world, Lionel Messi never fails to surprise his fans with his impressive skills, talent, and dedication to the game once he is on the field. His short stature and low center of gravity give him a great agility and easiness in quickly changing the directions on the field. Lionel Messi is considered by his fans to be a creative genius with a stunning attacking flair which has helped him score for his team numerous times bringing victory after victory because he is unstoppable for most of his opponents.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Messi’s most known opponent, Ronaldo has also been called the best soccer player in the world for five times just like Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo definitely knows how to make his fans be incredibly excited when he is on the field because he knows how to put on a complete show. Apart from having an impressive talent with dazzling tricks and lightning-quick feet, he also has a specific charm which makes all his fans show their appreciation and support. Even if Ronaldo might sometimes be depicted as an arrogant person with a theatrical showoff, no one can argue his amazing talent and the numerous impressive goals he had scored in the most important soccer games.

Neymar Jr, Brazil

Neymar is considered to be Brazil’s best player and he has also become the most expensive player in the soccer world, in 2017 when he was bought from Barcelona by Paris Saint Germain for around $262 million. Neymar was eager to leave from Barcelona because he wanted to escape from Messi’s shadow. Unfortunately, after his strong debut at Saint Germain, he has suffered an injury which has shortly kept him out of the field. Neymar also has numerous fans all over the world due to his rapidness on the field, the playmaking skills, and the goals which he has scored bringing victory to the teams he has played for. He is often compared with the compatriot Ronaldinho for his creativity, vision for the game, dribbling, feints, and technique which have made the international press describe him as an electric and explosive player.

Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium

Kevin de Bruyne has quickly become one of the most famous soccer players known all around the world because of his technique and impressive long-range shooting skills which usually have resulted in decisive goals. He is considered to be incredibly organized and creative on the field during the game, developing the best strategies which make his team become the winning one. He is also known as a soccer player who understands the importance of playing in a team because he is constantly making passes and engages his co-players in the winning strategy which lead to important goals. Kevin de Bruyne is making rapid steps on gaining more and more international fame and catching up with the others best players in the world.

Luis Suarez, Uruguay

Known to be a dynamic force on the field, Luis Suarez is one of the most controversial players in the soccer world. There is no doubt that he is focusing all his talent and impressive skills in scoring numerous goals with his powerful shot. He has a remarkable technique of putting the ball through his opponents’ legs and he is incredibly unpredictable on the field which makes him a strong presence during the game, surprising his opponents with dribbling, shots, and attacks which lead to important goals. Unfortunately, Suarez has a bad reputation when it comes to his behavior on the field and his lack of fair play attitude. He has often been sanctioned by the referees for the fact that he has a hot temper which led to shouting racist insults to his opponents or literally biting them. His impressive skills and talent definitely keep him on the list of the best soccer players of the world but his attitude often makes him become a disliked presence on the field both by his opponents and their fans.

Luka Modric, Croatia

The captain of the Croatia national team, Luka Modric is also known as one of the best soccer players in the world and he has a large number of fans who appreciate his hard work of leading his team on the way to numerous wins and success. He is often described as a creative player who has a clear vision of the game, able to change the course of the game in his team’s favor with his ball control, positional play, tactical vision, and strategical planning. He is also praised as being a player who understands the game as a team player and often cooperates with his teammates for scoring the goals without showing any sign of egoism. Even if he has recently hinted about ending his career as a soccer player, he is definitely still considered one of the best players in the soccer world.