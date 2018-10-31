Aaron Rodgers admits Tom Brady is greatest QB of all-time

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is regarded by many to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. He has, after all, won five titles, which is more than any other signal-caller has been able to accomplish (even though Joe Montana was 4-0 in Super Bowls).

It appears that even Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is also in the GOAT discussion, is sold as Brady being the greatest.

The Packers and Patriots are set to square off in Foxborough on Sunday, and Rodgers had some high praise for his counterpart ahead of the big game.

Aaron Rodgers on Tom Brady and the GOAT debate: "He's got five championships," Rodgers said. "I think that ends most discussions." https://t.co/0cEKa15L83 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 31, 2018

Rodgers says he studied a lot of Brady’s 2007 season. He tried to incorporate Brady’s smooth pocket movement into his own game. “Him and Brett are the two best I’ve seen on film.” — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 31, 2018

Has Brady changed the expectations in terms of how long quarterbacks can play? Rodgers says, “He’s an outlier. He’s a unicorn. There’s not many like him.” — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 31, 2018

Rodgers also praised Brady for being able to create throwing lanes, which is impressive, given that he’s 41 years of age.