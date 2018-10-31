Aaron Rodgers admits Tom Brady is greatest QB of all-time

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is regarded by many to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. He has, after all, won five titles, which is more than any other signal-caller has been able to accomplish (even though Joe Montana was 4-0 in Super Bowls).
It appears that even Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is also in the GOAT discussion, is sold as Brady being the greatest.
The Packers and Patriots are set to square off in Foxborough on Sunday, and Rodgers had some high praise for his counterpart ahead of the big game.
Rodgers also praised Brady for being able to create throwing lanes, which is impressive, given that he’s 41 years of age.
