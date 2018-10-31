MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Oct 31/18

May 12, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Cheick Kongo (red gloves) defeats Javy Ayala (blue gloves) during Bellator 199 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Ryan Bader 405
2 3 Cheick Kongo 147.5
3 7 Fedor Emelianenko 93
4 4 Chael Sonnen 91
5 5 Matt Mitrione 89
6 6 Javy Ayala 71.5
7 8 Tyrell Fortune 66
8 9 Wanderlei Silva 55
9 10 Roy Nelson 47
10 11 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 44
11 12 Frank Mir 38
12 13 Valentin Moldavsky 34.5
13 NR Timothy Johnson 26
14 NR Adam Keresh 25
14 NR Steve Mowry 25
16 14 Ernest James 22.5
17 15 Sergei Kharitonov 19

 

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings 

