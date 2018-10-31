Look: Derek Carr's wife shows off radiant beauty in photos
Look: Derek Carr's wife shows off radiant beauty in photos
By: TSD Staff | October 31, 2018
It’s unclear what the future holds for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, at least as it relates to his NFL career. Head coach Jon Gruden has remained supportive of Carr, but we believe he could change his tune this offseason, especially with multiple first-round draft picks (from the Khalil Mack trade) at his disposal. Gruden may look to draft “his guy” as the team’s signal-caller going forward.
Either way, Carr still has a great family to come home to. He has two kids, and also a beautiful wife, Heather. The two celebrated their five-year anniversary last year, and did so in this post.
Here are some other photos of Carr and Heather, for your viewing pleasure.
Updates
