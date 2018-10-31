Dustin Pedroia throws warm beer back to crowd at championship parade (Video)

Dustin Pedroia may have missed nearly the entire 2018 season, but he was still very a much a part of the Red Sox’s World Series run, being one of the clubhouse leaders.

Winning a World Series is something Pedroia knows well, as he helped his team to wins in 2007 and 2013. So when it comes to celebrating, Pedroia is no stranger to the duck boats.

Pedroia has been involved in championship parades in the past, so when it comes to celebrating, he can afford to be a bit picky. That’s why when a fan threw him a beer at the parade on Wednesday, he threw it back, saying it was too warm.

It’s important to point out it took less than three seconds for Pedroia to receive a cold brew, which he accepted.