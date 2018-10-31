Look: LeBron James rocks terrifying Halloween costume before game

LeBron James played in his first Halloween game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he came prepared.

We all know that James knows how to make an entrance, and he can certainly captivate a room. Well, that’s exactly what he did with the Halloween costume he donned before the game against the Mavericks.

James rolled into Staples Center looking a bit, well, terrifying. He wore a costume to look like supervillain Jason Voorhees from the “Friday the 13th” series.

Jason looks more intimidating at 6’8’’. Related: LeBron looks ready to play tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZFrR3ZSGLh — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2018

If we saw LeBron flying down the lane wielding that hammer, we’d surely run like hell in the opposite direction.