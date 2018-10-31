Look: Victor Oladipo strolls into arena wearing 'Black Panther' costume

Pacers star Victor Oladipo was feeling the Halloween spirit on Wednesday, and he made sure to let the public know about it.

Oladipo has shown he’s a dominant player, that, when on, is one of the best in the league. As such, he elected to don the costume of a superhero that fits his persona.

And he nailed it.

Oladipo dressed as “Black Panther” before Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, and the costume seemed to fit him perfectly. He even nailed some of the mannerisms. Check out his big entrance below.

Dipo with the Black Panther costume 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/EV10ooMu8k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2018

Given how bad the Knicks are on defense, we bet Oladipo could play the game in costume, and still dominate.