Red Sox spent $300K on epic World Series party at Boston nightclub

Red Sox ownership is sparing no expense in celebrating the team’s World Series victory.

The Sox footed the bill for a $300K party in Los Angeles on Sunday night, because you have to celebrate in epic fashion when closing out a series on the road. But as if that wasn’t enough, the team did it all over again in Beantown.

Icon Nightclub played host to yet another $300K party on Tuesday night, as the Sox players looked to party as hard as they did in Los Angeles, but this time, in Boston. TMZ Sports reported that giant 15-liter bottles of Luc Belaire Luxe were consumed, as well as over 40 cases of champagne.

The party has begun. Will they top what the Capitals were able to do?