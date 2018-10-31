Watch: Alex Cora tells Red Sox critics to 'suck on it' in epic speech at championship parade

The Red Sox played at a level above the rest of MLB — including the Dodgers, Astros and Yankees — throughout the entire season.

And yet, for some reason, there were still doubters that believed the offensive juggernaut wasn’t built to win in the postseason, due to some purported weaknesses in their starting rotation, and the back end of their bullpen.

The Red Sox proved those critics wrong, beating the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers in five games. Boston had arguably the most difficult road of any team in the past few years, yet it took care of business with ease.

And manager Alex Cora remembers what was said about his team, so he sent a message to those aforementioned critics during the championship parade on Wednesday.

“We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium…suck on it!” he said.

Alex Cora: "We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium…Suck on it" pic.twitter.com/Oq2f3V3XDA — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 31, 2018

Cora also expressed how rewarding it was to strike out (former Orioles slugger) Manny Machado to win it all in Game 5.

Alex Cora talking about Sale striking out Machado is wonderful #RedSox pic.twitter.com/UtnugJzihP — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) October 31, 2018

Well then.