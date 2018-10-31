Watch: Matt Patricia calls out reporter for bizarre reason at press conference

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has been attempting to follow the lead of his former mentor, Bill Belichick, but it’s not really working out all that well for him.

Patricia got a bit hypocritical in chiding a reporter during Wednesday’s press conference, which wasn’t really a good look. He’s known for his beard, and for wearing baggy, comfortable clothes at pressers, yet for some reason, he called out a reporter over their posture.

The Detroit Free-Press shared a transcript of the exchange between Patricia and the reporter.

Reporter: “Why do you think this move makes your franchise better?”

Patricia: “Ah, well, you know. Do me a favor just kinda sit up, just like, have a little respect for the process. Every day you come and ask me questions and you’re just kinda like you know, ‘gimme this.’ “

Reporter: “I’m sitting …”

Patricia: “I’m asking just to be a little respectful in this whole process.”

Reporter: “Okay, that’s fine.”

Patricia: “So ask me a question professionally and I’ll answer it for you.”

Reporter: “Okay. Why do you feel like this move makes your franchise better?”

Are the Lions’ recent struggles getting to Patricia? Or did the reporter just catch him on a bad day? Either way, calling out reporters isn’t really a great look.