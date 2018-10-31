Watch: Red Sox fans throw beers, damage World Series trophy

Red Sox fans celebrated the team’s third World Series win in the past 11 years, but unlike some of the more classy/tame celebrations we’ve witnessed at Patriots parades, this particular championship parade was a bit wild.
For one, a 19-year-old college student drilled manager Alex Cora with a beer, which is one of the stupidest gestures you’d see from fans celebrating a title win.
Not only that, fans threw beers at the World Series trophy, which is probably just as stupid as what we witnessed in the video clip above. One of the beers drilled the trophy and damaged it.
Fans are dumb: World Series edition.
