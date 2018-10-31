Watch: Red Sox fans throw beers, damage World Series trophy

Red Sox fans celebrated the team’s third World Series win in the past 11 years, but unlike some of the more classy/tame celebrations we’ve witnessed at Patriots parades, this particular championship parade was a bit wild.

For one, a 19-year-old college student drilled manager Alex Cora with a beer, which is one of the stupidest gestures you’d see from fans celebrating a title win.

The 19-year-old who allegedly threw a beer that hit Alex Cora told arresting officers: “I love Cora. I didn’t mean to hit him.”

He later allegedly said at booking, “That was stupid. I wasn’t trying to hit Cora.” https://t.co/PC8tavtjZp pic.twitter.com/y6tpV05VZP — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 31, 2018

Not only that, fans threw beers at the World Series trophy, which is probably just as stupid as what we witnessed in the video clip above. One of the beers drilled the trophy and damaged it.

Hail of beer cans at Red Sox parade injured one fan, got another arrested, and damaged the World Series trophy: https://t.co/qh5Q5RlPaI pic.twitter.com/JXogf16uRH — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 31, 2018

Someone threw a beer can and damaged the World Series trophy 🤦‍♂️#RedSox pic.twitter.com/d5MnjI7EdJ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 31, 2018

Fans are dumb: World Series edition.