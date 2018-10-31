WWE Hall Of Famer Disagrees With John Cena's Decision Not To Travel To Saudi Arabia

WWE stars John Cena and Daniel Bryan will not be making the trip this week to Saudi Arabia for Friday’s Crown Jewel PPV, with reports indicating that the two stars have refused to travel to Riyadh following the controversy surrounding the murder of Washington Post journalist and United States resident Jamal Kashoggi.

In the absence of Cena and Bryan, Bobby Lashley will compete in the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, and Samoa Joe will face AJ Styles in the WWE Title match set to take place at the event.

While most WWE stars have remained silent as it pertains to the company moving forward with the Saudi Arabia event amidst pressure from several mainstream sources to halt the PPV proceedings, a couple names, including Randy Orton and JBL, have spoken in favor of WWE continuing to do business in the highly criticized country.

Most recently, TMZ Sports caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who said if he were scheduled to compete at Crown Jewel, he would do the right thing for business and make the trip, unlike Daniel Bryan and John Cena.

“I would stand by my guns and do what’s good for business”, said Henry. “I’m a firm believer in not leaving people out to dry. I’ve done a lot of things in my career and in my personal life where I could have said, ‘you know what, I’m not doing that,’ but there were people hanging in the balance and I didn’t want to screw those people over,” added Henry.

Henry also said he feels it is not un-American do go and do your job, even following what he called a “horrible thing” in the murdering of Jamal Kashoggi.

“Try to look at something from both sides before you draw the line in the sand and say ‘I wouldn’t do it'”, said Henry. “It’s not un-American do go and do your job when you are expected to go and do your job.”

You can hear more from Henry in the above video player.