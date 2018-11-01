Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
October update: AKA continues to dominate the competition.
2018 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|American Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|12
|0
|4
|0
|36
|2
|2
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.900
|9
|1
|0
|0
|16
|4
|5
|American Top Team
|0.551
|27
|22
|2
|1
|13
|5
|4
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.692
|9
|4
|0
|0
|10
|6
|7
|303 Training Center
|0.750
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|7
|8
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|8
|Constrictor Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|8
|Fortis MMA
|0.714
|5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|8
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.636
|7
|4
|0
|0
|6
|7
|15
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|8
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.800
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|8
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.714
|5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|14
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|14
|5
|Roufusport
|0.538
|7
|6
|1
|0
|5
|16
|15
|Belmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Blackzilians
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|CSW
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|94
|Factory X
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Frankiko Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Genesis BJJ
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Gorets MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Milennia MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|MMA Lab
|0.556
|10
|8
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Nova Uniao
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Ohana Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Team Renzo Gracie
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|Ultimate Training Center
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|War Room MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|15
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|133
|Jackson-Wink
|0.571
|12
|9
|0
|1
|3
|38
|NR
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|2 Knuckle Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|4oz. Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Academy of Combat Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|AKS Chorzow
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Apex MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Arizona Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|ATS
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Black Sheep MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Canadian Martial Arts Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Cerrado MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Champion Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Champions MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|CM System
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Core MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Delincuentes MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Fight Fit Militia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Fighting Eagle
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Forge Combat Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Gym 23
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|94
|Higher Level MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Hung Mun MMA Studios
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Iron Mann MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|James Cooper MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|K-1 Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Karate Mafia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Krepost
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Lobo Gym
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Macaco Gold Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|MMA Gold
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|MMA Red Star
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Nostos MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|OCS Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Peresvet FT
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Pinnacle MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Skarbowsky Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|St. Charles MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Team Azaitar
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|94
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Team Maximo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Trident Performance Training
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|United Martial Arts Combat
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|Wajyutsu Keisyukai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|36
|WWFC Promotion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|97
|133
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|97
|93
|The Training Lab
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|99
|94
|Allstars Training Centre
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|China Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Elite Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Evolucao Thai
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Genesis Training Centre
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Glory MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|99
|36
|Gracie Barra Portland
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Gracie Barra Texas
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Gracie Fusion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|135
|Imperio Fight
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|KBC Pribram-MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|KHK MMA Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Mash Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Michigan Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Miller Brothers MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|MMA Masters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Our Town MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Peterson Grappler’s
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Power MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Pura Vida BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|36
|Redline Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Reign MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Renzo Gracie Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Shark Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|Team Sityodtong
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|36
|Team Strela
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|94
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|99
|36
|X-Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|137
|NR
|Adrenaline Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|American Top Team Orlando
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Arena Dortmund
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Ascension Athletics
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Biagtan Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Budapest Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Budokan Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Bushido Acadamie
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Catalyst Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Cave Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Central Valley Combat Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Chute Boxe
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|94
|Corinthians MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|NR
|Different Breed MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Dragon Combat
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Entram Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Epic MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Family Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Fight or Die
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Freestyle Fighting Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Futures MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Gracie Barra Louisiana
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Gracie Technics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Gym O
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Hakushinkai Karate
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|NR
|Hammers Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Hybrid Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Jesus is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Joe Stevenson’s Cobra Kai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|94
|Knoxville MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Lilius Barnatt Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Mike’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Mixed Martial Pro Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|New Breed Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|North East Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Octagon MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Okinawa Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Pancrase Gym Sweden
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Phalanx MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Pittsburgh Fight Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Planet Eater
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Red Schafer MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Resilience Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Ring Demon Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Rodrigo Freitas BJJ
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|218
|RVCA Training Center
|0.400
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-2
|137
|135
|Scorpion Fighting Systems
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Spartan Fitness
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Syndicate MMA
|0.444
|4
|5
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|TATA Fight Team
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Team Capanay
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Team Climb
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Team Oyama
|0.429
|3
|4
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Team Wildman Vale Tudo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|The Pit Elevated
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Tigre MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Torture Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|UAG MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|UFD Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|United Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|VFS Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|135
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|137
|NR
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|219
|217
|Team Kaoban
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|220
|135
|Big Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Chris Rees Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|HMC Academy
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Integrated MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Legion Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|135
|Long Island MMA
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|MMA Trondheim
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|135
|Next Generation
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Pellegrino Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Revolution MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Saekson Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Tatsujin Dojo
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Team Balance
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|135
|Team Curran
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Team Destruction
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Team Hunt
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Team Lionheart
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Team Quest
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Top Notch Fitness
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|135
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Trench Tech
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|220
|218
|Vale Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|243
|237
|AMC Pankration
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|243
|237
|MMA Factory
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|245
|245
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.500
|10
|10
|0
|2
|-6
|245
|239
|Systems Training Center
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|245
|135
|Tristar
|0.412
|7
|10
|0
|0
|-6
|248
|94
|SBG Ireland
|0.375
|3
|5
|0
|1
|-7
|248
|240
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|250
|241
|Alliance MMA
|0.375
|6
|10
|0
|0
|-8
|250
|241
|Kings MMA
|0.300
|3
|7
|0
|0
|-8
|250
|241
|SikJitsu
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|250
|241
|Xtreme Couture
|0.357
|5
|9
|0
|0
|-8
|254
|245
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.143
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-10
|255
|247
|Team Alpha Male
|0.294
|5
|12
|0
|1
|-17
