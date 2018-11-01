Bearcats BlogCast: Fun with Numbers

Hi, hello, welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. It’s once again a three man crew after last week’s idle episode. Don’t fear, Chris Bains, Matt Opper and myself cover the Bearcats loss to Temple, as well as the Bearcats dramatic victory over SMU. We have your back.

Real quick disclaimer, we did not discuss basketball in this episode. We will bring a podcast early next week to cover tonight’s exhibition results and to preview the Bearcats season opening game against some school from the middle of Ohio. State of Ohio college, I think? Never heard of it, but I’m sure it’s a real school.

What we do cover is what exactly has happened to the Bearcats since the off week. There are some questions that need to be answered in regards to what’s happened with the offense? What’s happened to Desmond Ridder? What is up with the turnovers? What’s up with the red zone performance? We pry into the matters at length.

From there, we smoothly transition into covering the Cincinnati game against the Naval Academy. This game has all the makings of a number of things because none of us really have a grasp on Navy. Besides the knowledge that their defense stank. We know Navy will run the option left, right and up the middle, but we disagree on the level of success that Navy will have.

We close the podcast by hitting up the AAC. There is clear separation in the league and we look at why. We predict tonight’s monster game between Central Florida and Navy, while trying to make the best out of the garbage slate.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.