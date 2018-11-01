Carlos Beltran posts hilarious photo of him and his family for Halloween

It goes without saying that Carlos Beltran is one of the most accomplished baseball players of the last few years. In 20 years playing the game he loves, Beltran had a .279/.350/.837 slash line while blasting 435 home runs.

Beltran retired in 2017 after winning a World Series with the Houston Astros. That was his second stint with the team. In fact, Carlos Beltran has been a part of seven organizations in his career. In case you forgot which ones, Beltran and his family decided to refresh your memory.

For Halloween, the Beltran family dressed up in the uniforms of all of Beltran’s former teams. The result? A very fun family photo.

As you can see, Beltran’s wife Jessica represents his last team in the Astros. His oldest kid is donning a Yankees jersey, while his two youngest have on Mets and Royals jerseys. The pets were also involved, one wearing a Cardinals jersey (dog), the other a Texas Rangers (cat) one and the family fish representing the Giants.

Not one to be left out, Beltran himself is wearing a Team Puerto Rico jersey. He wore that one when he represented the country during the World Baseball Classic.

Halloween is known for having creative costume ideas. The Beltran’s might have just trumped them all. Now all we have to do is wait for an Octavio Dotel/Darren Oliver family photo.