Look: CJ Beathard's beautiful girlfriend is an absolute stunner

49ers quarterback CJ Beathard has a huge opportunity on his hands, as he’ll be the team’s starter for the remainder of the season, assuming he stays healthy.

Beathard has been the team’s starter since after Week 3, when Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a brutal season-ending ACL injury. Beathard, however, has done well in Jimmy G’s place, and appears to be one of the better backups in the league. Beathard has completed over 60 percent of his passes, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. And it’s important to point out that the Niners don’t have many weapons around him, aside from tight end George Kittle and veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin.

And behind every man is a great woman. Beathard is no different, as he’s been dating his current girlfriend, Madelynn, for a few years now. The two also have a daughter, Lyla, as you can see in the photos below.