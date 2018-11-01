John Cena Reveals That He Is Too Old To Wrestle In WWE Full-Time

Much has been made about John Cena’s exit from full-time competition in WWE. The man that once carried the banner of Vince McMahon’s company is indeed stepping back, as he pursues a career in Hollywood.

The remaining WWE Superstars are left to carry the company of course, which was something that Cena’s critics wanted for the past several years. But now that John has backed away, those same critics are perhaps wondering why. According to John’s recent comments on The Blast‘s Youtube channel, the answer is about much more than just his acting career.

“I can’t run at the full demanding schedule at 41 years old, that the current WWE Superstars do. They go everyday, all the time and it is a young man’s game and I think there is some folks out there, certainly because of what I’ve said and done in the past, are like oh, you’re hypocritical. I’m old, guys. I’m old I’m 41 and performing 310 times a year isn’t what’s best for my overall health.”

The irony of John’s comments is that the participants in Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Crown Jewel main event are much older than he is. Shawn Michaels and Triple H are 53 and 49 respectively. The Undertaker is also 53 and Kane is 51.

Cena recently made headlines when he was removed from Crown Jewel. John had supposedly been unhappy about WWE’s decision to continue with the event despite the controversy surrounding the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Cena was booked in the World Cup Tournament, which featured seven other top Superstars. Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio are all in the tournament and Cena surely would have made a great addition.

But John was replaced in the match by Bobby Lashley. Daniel Bryan, who was also rumored to be unwilling to go to Saudi Arabia, has been taken off the card as well. Bryan’s opponent, AJ Styles, will now defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe.