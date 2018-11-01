Look: 49ers cheerleader spotted kneeling during national anthem

The NFL has quietly handled the national anthem controversy, and we haven’t really seen many players taking a knee this season. It has happened a few times during the 2018 campaign thus far, but the players that have kneeled have been fairly quiet about it, and have voiced their opinion in a subtle manner.

That’s why what happened before Thursday’s Raiders-49ers game at Levi’s Stadium was a bit surprising.

A 49ers cheerleader was seen kneeling during the national anthem, which isn’t something we’ve seen before in the past at the NFL level.

49ers cheerleader takes knee during national anthem https://t.co/W6Ge1KYxm6 pic.twitter.com/4hJLn8XlKA — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2018

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to begin kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest, which he did during a preseason game in 2016. As such, it was interesting that a 49ers cheerleader elected to follow suit on Thursday.