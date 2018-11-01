Look: George Kittle's brunette bombshell girlfriend is a sight to behold

49ers tight end George Kittle is the team’s best playmaker on offense, which has been made very clear this season.

Kittle has drawn plenty of coverage from opposing defenses, yet he still shreds them — on short and intermediate routes, as well as seam routes for big plays. Kittle has hauled in 37 catches for 584 yards (two touchdowns) this season, and he’s on pace for 1,000 yards — even as a tight end. He has a lot of chemistry with 49ers quarterback CJ Beathard, as the two played with each other at Iowa.

And, speaking of chemistry, you need to meet his beautiful brunette girlfriend — Claire Till. The two have been dating for a few years now, and Kittle was wise to have put a ring on her finger over the summer. He popped the question at Twin Lakes State Beach back in August, and she said yes.

Here are some more photos of George and Claire.