Look: Photos of Jon Gruden's wife Cindy show she's key to his success

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden recently became the highest-paid coach in the NFL by a landslide, as the organization made a huge commitment in bringing back one of its former employees.

Gruden was signed to a $100 million contract, which shows that the Raiders clearly believe in what Gruden is selling, so he’s doing something right. And behind every great man is a great woman, and Gruden is no different. He’s been married to his wife, Cindy, since 1991. They have three kids — one of which, Deuce, is the Redskins’ strength and conditioning coach.

Here’s are a few photos of Cindy and Deuce.

And here’s some more photos of the Grudens.