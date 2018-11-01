Look: 49ers QB Nick Mullens' beautiful wife is a stunner

49ers undrafted free agent quarterback Nick Mullens got the opportunity to start against the Raiders on Thursday night — with CJ Beathard dealing with a wrist injury — and he made the most of the opportunity.

Mullens completed 12 of 17 passes for 167 yards (two touchdowns, no turnovers) — in the first half alone! He finished the first two quarters with a passer rating of 141.1.

Here’s something you might not know: Mullens went to Southern Miss, where he broke Brett Favre’s records for passing yards (11,994) and touchdowns (87).

And not only that, he’s been winning off the field as well. Mullens has been married to his beautiful wife, Haleigh, and you’ll want to check out some pictures of the two of them.