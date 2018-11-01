The Betting Window for November 2-4

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can obtain provisions to make scientific progress for your glorious nation!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Sullivan Barrera -850 over Sean Monaghan ($50)

Derek Brunson +255 over Israel Adesanya ($5)

David Branch -370 over Jared Cannonier ($20)

Lando Vannata -300 over Matt Frevola ($15)

Roxanne Modafferi +350 over Sijara Eubanks ($10)

Sijara Eubanks should not be that big of a favorite over my grandmother, let alone the woman that she got by and denied her a decade-plus dream at a world championship. Don’t buy Eubanks’s bluster, she is, in no way, this much of a favorite. She’s a clown shoe.

Lotta wide lines in the WBSS, which I don’t love. Not taking any four-digit favorites in a high-level tournament like this. Barrera is a wide favorite, but he hit another level after his lost to Andre Ward, it’s worth some big money.

Last Week: $+2.37

Year To Date: $-125.81

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.