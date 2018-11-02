Look: Baker Mayfield's hot girlfriend Emily Wilkinson flaunts engagement ring

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield saw his girlfriend Emily Wilkinson make a huge commitment to him over the summer, when she elected to move from the ultra-attractive Los Angeles to, well, Cleveland.
Wilkinson’s decision has paid off, though, as she’s watched her man give the Browns hope for the franchise — something they haven’t had in decades. Browns fans are rallying behind Mayfield, and he’s well on his way to becoming a superstar — essentially serving as Cleveland’s Great White Hope.
Not only that, Wilkinson also received a pretty sweet engagement ring. She and Mayfield recently got engaged, and she showed off the bling from the big announcement on Instagram.
As happy as my upcoming wedding makes me, I’m aware of the fact that not everyone gets the choice of who they marry. The Knot has launched a new partnership with VOW, a global initiative to end child marriage by 2030. You can help raise money by posting a Ring Finger Selfie today through October 11th with #VowForGirls. The Knot, Crate & Barrel and Malia Mills will donate a dollar, up to $35k, for every post. 12 million girls are married against their will before they reach 18. Child marriage happens around the world—even in the US—cutting across countries, cultures, religions and ethnicities. Child marriage is not a decision a girl gets to make. It is decided for her and takes away her right to choose if, when and how she wants to get married. Help us by posting your ring finger selfie with #vowforgirls
Here are some more photos of Mayfield and Wilkinson, for your viewing pleasure.
