Look: Baker Mayfield's hot girlfriend Emily Wilkinson flaunts engagement ring

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield saw his girlfriend Emily Wilkinson make a huge commitment to him over the summer, when she elected to move from the ultra-attractive Los Angeles to, well, Cleveland.

Wilkinson’s decision has paid off, though, as she’s watched her man give the Browns hope for the franchise — something they haven’t had in decades. Browns fans are rallying behind Mayfield, and he’s well on his way to becoming a superstar — essentially serving as Cleveland’s Great White Hope.

Not only that, Wilkinson also received a pretty sweet engagement ring. She and Mayfield recently got engaged, and she showed off the bling from the big announcement on Instagram.

