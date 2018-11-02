Indians

Burning River Baseball's 2018 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-51

Burning River Baseball's 2018 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-51

Indians

Burning River Baseball's 2018 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-51

Over the next week, Burning River Baseball will be publishing our top 100 Cleveland Indians prospects list. The big names will start rolling out on Monday with 41-50, then with ten more coming out each day until the top ten comes out next Friday. While each of those 50 players will get a short write up (followed by an extensive look at the top prospects in the following weeks), we’ll start you off with a taste of things to come. These are prospects #51 through 100 with ages, current minor league level, last year’s rank and age listed for each.

Pedro Alfonseca looks ready to lead the charge despite the cast on his left arm. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

100. Pedro Alfonseca – CF – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank:
Drafted 2017, Round 17
AZL Indians

Garza throws a pitch for the 2018 Glendale Desert Dogs against the Surprise Saguaros. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

99. Justin Garza – RHSP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2015, Round 8
A+ Lynchburg

Lavastida hits a fly ball for the AZL Indians 1 during a 2018 home game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

98. Bryan Lavastida – C – Age: 19
Drafted 2018, Round 15
AZL Indians

Manzanillo listening to instruction during Indians 2018 minor league spring training practice. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

97. Maiker Manzanillo – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked  in 2017
2015 International Free Agent
A Lake County

Jimenez kneels in front of the AZL Indians 2 dugout prior to a 2018 home game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

96. Pablo Jimenez – CF – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2015 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Smith stands at the plate during a 2018 AZL Indians 1 game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

95. Connor Smith – SS – Age: 21
Drafted 2018, Round 30
SS Mahoning Valley

Friis hits during a 2018 MiLB spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

94. Tyler Friis – IF – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 75
Drafted 2017, Round 21
A+ Lynchburg

Speer pitches for the Mesa Solar Sox during the 2016 Arizona Fall League. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

93. David Speer – LHRP – Age: 26 – 2017 Rank: 54
Drafted 2014, Round 27
AA Akron

Morillo pitches for the AZL Indians 2 during the 2018 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

92. Sergio Morillo – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Diaz catches for the AZL Indians 2 during the 2018 season at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

91. Yainer Diaz – C – Age: 20 – 2017 Rank:
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Whitehouse pitches for the Indians during a 2018 minor league spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

90. Matt Whitehouse – LHSP – Age: 27 – 2017 Rank: 58
Drafted 2013, Round 19
AAA Columbus

Cooper slices one to the opposite field during a 2018 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

89. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 33
SS Mahoning Valley
88. Jesus Maestre – 2B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
DSL Indians

Holland walks back to the dugout during a 2018 AZL Indians 2 game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

87. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 18
Drafted 2018, Round 14
AZL Indians

Jenkins pitches for the AZL Indians 1 during the 2018 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

86. Liam Jenkins – RHRP – Age: 21
Drafted 2018, Round 17
AZL Indians

Isaacs takes a swing during a 2016 Extended Spring Training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

85. Todd Isaacs – LF – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 42
Drafted 2015, Round 19
A Lake County

Robinson pitches in relief for the 2018 AFL Glendale Desert Dogs at Camelback Ranch. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

84. Jared Robinson – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2014, Round 11
AA Akron

Valladares pitches in relief during a 2016 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

83. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017
2013 International Free Agent
SS Mahoning Valley

Ramirez pitches during the 2018 AZL season for Indians 2. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

82. Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Oca makes a start for the AZL Indians 2 against Indians 1 during the 2018 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

81. Jose Oca – RHRP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2015 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Vicente plays first base for the AZL Indians during a 2016 game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

80. Jose Vicente – 1B – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 69
2013 International Free Agent
A Lake County

Vargas pitches during the 2018 AZL Semi-Final for Indians 2 against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

79. Carlos Vargas – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Persinger fields a ball at third base during a 2018 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

78. Dillon Persinger – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 18
A+ Lynchburg

Clemmer pitches in relief during a 2016 AZL Indians game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

77. Dakody Clemmer – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2016, Round 19
A Lake County

Tena practices turning two during a MiLB spring training drill. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

76. Jose Tena – SS – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
DSL Indians

Plesac warms in the bullpen for a 2017 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

75. Zach Plesac – RHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2016, Round 12
AA Akron
74. Zack Draper – LHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 30
A Lake County

M. Garcia pitches during a 2018 Extended Spring Training game in Goodyear, AZ. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

73. Mike Garcia – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Mathias stands at the plate during a 2018 Indians MiLB spring training practice. – Joseph Cobltiz, BurningRiverBaseball

72. Mark Mathias – 2B – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 32
Drafted 2015, Round 3
AA Akron

Feliz waits for the call during a 2018 AZL Indians game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

71. Ignacio Feliz – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Thomas warms up in left field prior to a 2018 AZL Indians 1 game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

70. Tahnaj Thomas – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians

Gallagher makes a start during an extended spring training Indians game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

69. Nick Gallagher – RHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 16
A Lake County
68. Roberto Hernandez – RHSP – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
DSL Indians
67. Jake Paulson – RHSP – Age: 26
2018 MiLB Free Agent, Originally Drafted by Cincinnati in 2014
AA Akron
66. Kirk McCarty – LHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 7
A+ Lynchburg

Brady makes a start for the 2017 Arizona Fall League Glendale Desert Dogs. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

65. Sean Brady – LHSP – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 35
Drafted 2013, Round 5
AAA Columbus

Santos takes a breath between pitches during a 2017 Arizona League Indians game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

64. Luis Santos – RHRP – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank:
2014 International Free Agent
SS Mahoning Valley

Hillman makes a start during the Indians 2016 extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

63. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank: 18
Drafted 20, Round 2
A Lake County

Perez warms on the back fields during 2018 MiLB Spring Training at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Cobltiz, BurningRiverBaseball

62. Francisco Perez – LHSP – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank: 19
2014 International Free Agent
A Lake County

Lingos turns towards first before firing a pitch. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

61. Eli Lingos – LHRP – Age: 22
Drafted 2018, Round 22
SS Mahoning Valley

Martin stands on the mound during a rehab assignment with the 2018 AZL Indians. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

60. Josh Martin – RHRP – Age: 28 – 2017 Rank:
Drafted 2012, Round 10
AAA Columbus

Medina swings away at a pitch during a 2016 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

59. Jose Medina – 1B/LF – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
2013 International Free Agent
A+ Lynchburg

Holmes takes off with a pitch during a 2018 AZL Indians 2 game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

58. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 19 – 2017 Rank: 26
Drafted 2017, Round 2
AZL Indians

Tom runs onto the field to start a 2017 Glendale Desert Dogs game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

57. Ka’ai Tom – RF – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 24
Drafted 2015, Round 5
AA Akron

Papi stands in at the plate during a 2017 MiLB Spring Training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

56. Mike Papi – RF – Age: 26 – 2017 Rank: 20
Drafted 2014, Round 1
AAA Columbus

TOKYO, JAPAN – MARCH 13: Infielder Xander Bogaerts #1 of the Netherlands is caught in a rundown by Infielder Tyler Krieger #22 of Israel in the top of the first inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool E Game Three between Netherlands and Israel at the Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

55. Tyler Krieger – LF – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 14
Drafted 2015, Round 4
AA Akron

Civale warms up on the back fields at Goodyear Ballpark during 2018 MiLB spring training practice. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

54. Aaron Civale – RHSP – Age: 23 – 2017 Rank: 7
Drafted 2016, Round 3
AA Akron

Lovegrove winds up during a 2013 Arizona Rookie League game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

53. Kieran Lovegrove – RHRP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2012, Round 3
AAA Columbus

Ponticelli makes a start for the AZL Indians during 2018. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball

52. Thomas Ponticelli – RHSP – Age: 21
Drafted 2018, Round 12
A Lake County
51. Robert Broom – RHRP – Age: 22
Drafted 2018, Round 10
A Lake County

Indians

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Indians
Home