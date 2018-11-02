Burning River Baseball's 2018 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-51

Over the next week, Burning River Baseball will be publishing our top 100 Cleveland Indians prospects list. The big names will start rolling out on Monday with 41-50, then with ten more coming out each day until the top ten comes out next Friday. While each of those 50 players will get a short write up (followed by an extensive look at the top prospects in the following weeks), we’ll start you off with a taste of things to come. These are prospects #51 through 100 with ages, current minor league level, last year’s rank and age listed for each.

100. Pedro Alfonseca – CF – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank:

Drafted 2017, Round 17

AZL Indians

99. Justin Garza – RHSP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2015, Round 8

A+ Lynchburg

98. Bryan Lavastida – C – Age: 19

Drafted 2018, Round 15

AZL Indians

97. Maiker Manzanillo – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017

2015 International Free Agent

A Lake County

96. Pablo Jimenez – CF – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017

2015 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

95. Connor Smith – SS – Age: 21

Drafted 2018, Round 30

SS Mahoning Valley

94. Tyler Friis – IF – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 75

Drafted 2017, Round 21

A+ Lynchburg

93. David Speer – LHRP – Age: 26 – 2017 Rank: 54

Drafted 2014, Round 27

AA Akron

92. Sergio Morillo – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017

2017 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

91. Yainer Diaz – C – Age: 20 – 2017 Rank:

2016 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

90. Matt Whitehouse – LHSP – Age: 27 – 2017 Rank: 58

Drafted 2013, Round 19

AAA Columbus

89. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2017, Round 33

SS Mahoning Valley

88. Jesus Maestre – 2B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017

2016 International Free Agent

DSL Indians

87. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 18

Drafted 2018, Round 14

AZL Indians

86. Liam Jenkins – RHRP – Age: 21

Drafted 2018, Round 17

AZL Indians

85. Todd Isaacs – LF – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 42

Drafted 2015, Round 19

A Lake County

84. Jared Robinson – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2014, Round 11

AA Akron

83. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017

2013 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

82. Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017

2017 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

81. Jose Oca – RHRP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017

2015 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

80. Jose Vicente – 1B – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 69

2013 International Free Agent

A Lake County

79. Carlos Vargas – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017

2016 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

78. Dillon Persinger – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2017, Round 18

A+ Lynchburg

77. Dakody Clemmer – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2016, Round 19

A Lake County

76. Jose Tena – SS – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2017

2017 International Free Agent

DSL Indians

75. Zach Plesac – RHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2016, Round 12

AA Akron

74. Zack Draper – LHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2017, Round 30

A Lake County

73. Mike Garcia – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017

2016 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

72. Mark Mathias – 2B – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 32

Drafted 2015, Round 3

AA Akron

71. Ignacio Feliz – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017

2016 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

70. Tahnaj Thomas – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017

2016 International Free Agent

AZL Indians

69. Nick Gallagher – RHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2017, Round 16

A Lake County

68. Roberto Hernandez – RHSP – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2017

2017 International Free Agent

DSL Indians

67. Jake Paulson – RHSP – Age: 26

2018 MiLB Free Agent, Originally Drafted by Cincinnati in 2014

AA Akron

66. Kirk McCarty – LHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2017, Round 7

A+ Lynchburg

65. Sean Brady – LHSP – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 35

Drafted 2013, Round 5

AAA Columbus

64. Luis Santos – RHRP – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank:

2014 International Free Agent

SS Mahoning Valley

63. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank: 18

Drafted 20, Round 2

A Lake County

62. Francisco Perez – LHSP – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank: 19

2014 International Free Agent

A Lake County

61. Eli Lingos – LHRP – Age: 22

Drafted 2018, Round 22

SS Mahoning Valley

60. Josh Martin – RHRP – Age: 28 – 2017 Rank:

Drafted 2012, Round 10

AAA Columbus

59. Jose Medina – 1B/LF – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017

2013 International Free Agent

A+ Lynchburg

58. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 19 – 2017 Rank: 26

Drafted 2017, Round 2

AZL Indians

57. Ka’ai Tom – RF – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 24

Drafted 2015, Round 5

AA Akron

56. Mike Papi – RF – Age: 26 – 2017 Rank: 20

Drafted 2014, Round 1

AAA Columbus

55. Tyler Krieger – LF – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 14

Drafted 2015, Round 4

AA Akron

54. Aaron Civale – RHSP – Age: 23 – 2017 Rank: 7

Drafted 2016, Round 3

AA Akron

53. Kieran Lovegrove – RHRP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017

Drafted 2012, Round 3

AAA Columbus

52. Thomas Ponticelli – RHSP – Age: 21

Drafted 2018, Round 12

A Lake County

51. Robert Broom – RHRP – Age: 22

Drafted 2018, Round 10

A Lake County