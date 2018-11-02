Burning River Baseball's 2018 Cleveland Indians Prospect Rankings: 100-51

Over the next week, Burning River Baseball will be publishing our top 100 Cleveland Indians prospects list. The big names will start rolling out on Monday with 41-50, then with ten more coming out each day until the top ten comes out next Friday. While each of those 50 players will get a short write up (followed by an extensive look at the top prospects in the following weeks), we’ll start you off with a taste of things to come. These are prospects #51 through 100 with ages, current minor league level, last year’s rank and age listed for each.
Pedro Alfonseca looks ready to lead the charge despite the cast on his left arm. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
100. Pedro Alfonseca – CF – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank:
Drafted 2017, Round 17
AZL Indians
Garza throws a pitch for the 2018 Glendale Desert Dogs against the Surprise Saguaros. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
99. Justin Garza – RHSP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2015, Round 8
A+ Lynchburg
Lavastida hits a fly ball for the AZL Indians 1 during a 2018 home game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
98. Bryan Lavastida – C – Age: 19
Drafted 2018, Round 15
AZL Indians
Manzanillo listening to instruction during Indians 2018 minor league spring training practice. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
97. Maiker Manzanillo – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017
2015 International Free Agent
A Lake County
Jimenez kneels in front of the AZL Indians 2 dugout prior to a 2018 home game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
96. Pablo Jimenez – CF – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2015 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Smith stands at the plate during a 2018 AZL Indians 1 game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
95. Connor Smith – SS – Age: 21
Drafted 2018, Round 30
SS Mahoning Valley
Friis hits during a 2018 MiLB spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
94. Tyler Friis – IF – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 75
Drafted 2017, Round 21
A+ Lynchburg
Speer pitches for the Mesa Solar Sox during the 2016 Arizona Fall League. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
93. David Speer – LHRP – Age: 26 – 2017 Rank: 54
Drafted 2014, Round 27
AA Akron
Morillo pitches for the AZL Indians 2 during the 2018 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
92. Sergio Morillo – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Diaz catches for the AZL Indians 2 during the 2018 season at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
91. Yainer Diaz – C – Age: 20 – 2017 Rank:
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Whitehouse pitches for the Indians during a 2018 minor league spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
90. Matt Whitehouse – LHSP – Age: 27 – 2017 Rank: 58
Drafted 2013, Round 19
AAA Columbus
Cooper slices one to the opposite field during a 2018 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
89. Michael Cooper – 1B – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 33
SS Mahoning Valley
88. Jesus Maestre – 2B – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
DSL Indians
Holland walks back to the dugout during a 2018 AZL Indians 2 game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
87. Korey Holland – LF – Age: 18
Drafted 2018, Round 14
AZL Indians
Jenkins pitches for the AZL Indians 1 during the 2018 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
86. Liam Jenkins – RHRP – Age: 21
Drafted 2018, Round 17
AZL Indians
Isaacs takes a swing during a 2016 Extended Spring Training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
85. Todd Isaacs – LF – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 42
Drafted 2015, Round 19
A Lake County
Robinson pitches in relief for the 2018 AFL Glendale Desert Dogs at Camelback Ranch. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
84. Jared Robinson – RHRP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2014, Round 11
AA Akron
Valladares pitches in relief during a 2016 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
83. Randy Valladares – LHRP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017
2013 International Free Agent
SS Mahoning Valley
Ramirez pitches during the 2018 AZL season for Indians 2. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
82. Jerson Ramirez – RHRP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Oca makes a start for the AZL Indians 2 against Indians 1 during the 2018 season. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
81. Jose Oca – RHRP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2015 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Vicente plays first base for the AZL Indians during a 2016 game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
80. Jose Vicente – 1B – Age: 22 – 2017 Rank: 69
2013 International Free Agent
A Lake County
Vargas pitches during the 2018 AZL Semi-Final for Indians 2 against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
79. Carlos Vargas – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Persinger fields a ball at third base during a 2018 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
78. Dillon Persinger – 2B – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 18
A+ Lynchburg
Clemmer pitches in relief during a 2016 AZL Indians game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
77. Dakody Clemmer – RHRP – Age: 22 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2016, Round 19
A Lake County
Tena practices turning two during a MiLB spring training drill. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
76. Jose Tena – SS – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
DSL Indians
Plesac warms in the bullpen for a 2017 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
75. Zach Plesac – RHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2016, Round 12
AA Akron
74. Zack Draper – LHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 30
A Lake County
M. Garcia pitches during a 2018 Extended Spring Training game in Goodyear, AZ. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
73. Mike Garcia – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Mathias stands at the plate during a 2018 Indians MiLB spring training practice. – Joseph Cobltiz, BurningRiverBaseball
72. Mark Mathias – 2B – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 32
Drafted 2015, Round 3
AA Akron
Feliz waits for the call during a 2018 AZL Indians game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
71. Ignacio Feliz – RHSP – Age: 18 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Thomas warms up in left field prior to a 2018 AZL Indians 1 game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
70. Tahnaj Thomas – RHSP – Age: 19 – Unranked in 2017
2016 International Free Agent
AZL Indians
Gallagher makes a start during an extended spring training Indians game at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
69. Nick Gallagher – RHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 16
A Lake County
68. Roberto Hernandez – RHSP – Age: 17 – Unranked in 2017
2017 International Free Agent
DSL Indians
67. Jake Paulson – RHSP – Age: 26
2018 MiLB Free Agent, Originally Drafted by Cincinnati in 2014
AA Akron
66. Kirk McCarty – LHSP – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2017, Round 7
A+ Lynchburg
Brady makes a start for the 2017 Arizona Fall League Glendale Desert Dogs. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
65. Sean Brady – LHSP – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 35
Drafted 2013, Round 5
AAA Columbus
Santos takes a breath between pitches during a 2017 Arizona League Indians game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
64. Luis Santos – RHRP – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank:
2014 International Free Agent
SS Mahoning Valley
Hillman makes a start during the Indians 2016 extended spring training. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
63. Juan Hillman – LHSP – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank: 18
Drafted 20, Round 2
A Lake County
Perez warms on the back fields during 2018 MiLB Spring Training at Goodyear Ballpark. – Joseph Cobltiz, BurningRiverBaseball
62. Francisco Perez – LHSP – Age: 21 – 2017 Rank: 19
2014 International Free Agent
A Lake County
Lingos turns towards first before firing a pitch. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
61. Eli Lingos – LHRP – Age: 22
Drafted 2018, Round 22
SS Mahoning Valley
Martin stands on the mound during a rehab assignment with the 2018 AZL Indians. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
60. Josh Martin – RHRP – Age: 28 – 2017 Rank:
Drafted 2012, Round 10
AAA Columbus
Medina swings away at a pitch during a 2016 extended spring training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
59. Jose Medina – 1B/LF – Age: 23 – Unranked in 2017
2013 International Free Agent
A+ Lynchburg
Holmes takes off with a pitch during a 2018 AZL Indians 2 game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
58. Quentin Holmes – CF – Age: 19 – 2017 Rank: 26
Drafted 2017, Round 2
AZL Indians
Tom runs onto the field to start a 2017 Glendale Desert Dogs game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
57. Ka’ai Tom – RF – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 24
Drafted 2015, Round 5
AA Akron
Papi stands in at the plate during a 2017 MiLB Spring Training game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
56. Mike Papi – RF – Age: 26 – 2017 Rank: 20
Drafted 2014, Round 1
AAA Columbus
TOKYO, JAPAN – MARCH 13: Infielder Xander Bogaerts #1 of the Netherlands is caught in a rundown by Infielder Tyler Krieger #22 of Israel in the top of the first inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool E Game Three between Netherlands and Israel at the Tokyo Dome on March 13, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
55. Tyler Krieger – LF – Age: 24 – 2017 Rank: 14
Drafted 2015, Round 4
AA Akron
Civale warms up on the back fields at Goodyear Ballpark during 2018 MiLB spring training practice. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
54. Aaron Civale – RHSP – Age: 23 – 2017 Rank: 7
Drafted 2016, Round 3
AA Akron
Lovegrove winds up during a 2013 Arizona Rookie League game. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
53. Kieran Lovegrove – RHRP – Age: 24 – Unranked in 2017
Drafted 2012, Round 3
AAA Columbus
Ponticelli makes a start for the AZL Indians during 2018. – Joseph Coblitz, BurningRiverBaseball
52. Thomas Ponticelli – RHSP – Age: 21
Drafted 2018, Round 12
A Lake County
51. Robert Broom – RHRP – Age: 22
Drafted 2018, Round 10
A Lake County
Comments