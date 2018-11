Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 10

VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 3:25 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — Univision Deportes, 2:55 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 p.m.

Bundesliga Best of October — Fox Soccer Plus 5:30 p.m.

BundesGol — Univision Deportes, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Indiana (PA) at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Earn Everything — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Field Hockey

ACC Tournament, Karen Shelton Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Semifinals

North Carolina vs. Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, noon

Duke vs. Wake Forest — ACC Regional.Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Lakeside Field, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Semifinals

Michigan vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Football

Penn at Cornell — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Quinnipiac at Harvard — NESN, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota State at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Nebraska-Omaha — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Big Sky Tournament, Wildcat Soccer Field, Weber State University, Ogden, UT

Semifinals

Idaho vs. Northern Colorado — Eleven Sports, 2 p.m.

Weber State vs. Montana — Eleven Sports, 5 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Grand Park, Westfield, IN

Semifinals

Penn State vs. Illinois — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Tournament, Orange Beach Sportsplex, Orange Beach, AL

Semifinals

Arkansas vs. Florida — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

LSU vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Curling

Curling Night in America, Chaska Curling Center, Chaska, MN

United States vs. Japan: Women’s — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (delayed from 8/27-29)

Golf

European Tour

Turkish Airlines Open, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

PGA Tour

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, NV

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Japan Classic, Seta Golf Club, Otsu, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Aspire Dome, Doha, Qatar

Apparatus Finals — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Horse Racing

Breeders Cup, Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Day 1 — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lille — beIN Sports, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 5:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis — FS1, 7 p.m.

CES MMA 53, Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI

Bantamweight World Championship Title

Dinis Paiva vs. Tony Gravely — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Playoffs: Round of 8

Texas 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series Playoffs: Round of 8

O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

JAG Metals 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Qualifying — FS2, 4 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Orlando — Fox Spors Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — Fox Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Washington — ESPN/TSN2/Fox Sports Oklahoma/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

New York at Dallas — MSG Network/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah — Fox Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State — ESPN/TSN2/Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — ESPN, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Kyle Brandt Football Experience — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Pick’Em — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Global Series, Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets — NHL Network/Fox Sports Florida/TSN3, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver — NHL Network/Altitude/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahçe — beIN Sports, 1:55 p.m.

The Keys & Grey Show — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter: AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Elite Trophy Zhuhai, Hengqin Tennis Center, Zhuhai, Communist China

Round Robin Singles — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Doubles and Singles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, Palais Omnisport, Bercy, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.