Look: JJ Watt's hot girlfriend Kealia Ohai is a soccer star

Texans defensive end JJ Watt nearly won the NFL MVP Award a few years back, as he’s one of the most dominant defensive players the league has ever seen.
Watt can sack opposing quarterbacks, force fumbles, come away with interceptions and he’s even caught a touchdown pass. It’s safe to say he can do it all.
And behind every great player is a great woman. Watt is no different, as he’s been dating Houston Dash/US Women’s National Team soccer star Kealia Ohai. In case you haven’t seen her, you’ll want to check out these photos below.
View this post on Instagram
The Texans are back!! Packing up for my trip to Nashville and I’m loving these amazing @Ziploc bags that I put my snacks in for the plane ride. Are you looking for a new way to show your team pride? Go to Amazon to see what #Ziploc created for your favorite NFL team. Link in the bio #GoTexans #99 #ZiplocGameDay #ad
Comments