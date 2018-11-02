Look: Bryce Harper's recent attire sparks Cubs rumors

Bryce Harper is set to test the free-agent market, after having previously spent all seven of his years in the league with the Nationals.

A number of teams have been rumored to have interest in signing Harper — Phillies, Giants, Cubs, Yankees and Nationals among them –which could result in him being awarded a massive $400+ million contract. The bidding war figures to get quite interesting in the weeks leading up to MLB’s Winter Meetings, especially given that Harper is represented by superagent Scott Boras.

Harper added fuel to the speculation on Friday, when he posted a photo showing him wearing a Chicago Bulls hat to his Instagram story.

Was Harper sending a message about a potential future with the Cubs? Or is he just having some fun on social media? Time will tell, so stay tuned.