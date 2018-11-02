Look: Packers rookies stuck paying $9K bill at team dinner

A longstanding tradition among NFL players entails going out for an expensive dinner, with the rookies getting stuck paying the tab.

It often entails teammates consuming plenty of high-quality red meat, as well as alcohol, rather than cheaper menu items such as salads that can keep the bill low.

A number of Packers players apparently went out to a team dinner at Republic Chophouse in Green Bay on Thursday night — according to Davante Adams’ Instagram story — and the bill was over $9,000. Apparently, the rookies were stuck paying it.

The Packers annual rookie dinner apparently happened today, according to @tae15adams' Instagram story, and ooooooh boy, that bill! pic.twitter.com/eQo32wcgGB — Molly Jasinski (@mollyjasinski) November 2, 2018

It would make sense for the veterans — who are usually playing on more lucrative contracts — to pay the bill at these annual dinners, but tradition dictates otherwise.