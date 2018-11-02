Featured

Look: Packers rookies stuck paying $9K bill at team dinner

Look: Packers rookies stuck paying $9K bill at team dinner

Featured

Look: Packers rookies stuck paying $9K bill at team dinner

A longstanding tradition among NFL players entails going out for an expensive dinner, with the rookies getting stuck paying the tab.

It often entails teammates consuming plenty of high-quality red meat, as well as alcohol, rather than cheaper menu items such as salads that can keep the bill low.

A number of Packers players apparently went out to a team dinner at Republic Chophouse in Green Bay on Thursday night — according to Davante Adams’ Instagram story — and the bill was over $9,000. Apparently, the rookies were stuck paying it.

It would make sense for the veterans — who are usually playing on more lucrative contracts — to pay the bill at these annual dinners, but tradition dictates otherwise.

Featured, NFL, Packers

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured
Home