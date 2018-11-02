Luke Walton addresses rumors of him possibly being fired by Lakers

There have been a lot of rumors swirling about Lakers head coach Luke Walton being on the hot seat.

The Lakers are off to a 3-5 start, and given that they have arguably the best player in the world suiting up for them, that’s not going to cut it going forward. Walton is in his third season as Lakers head coach, and he’s compiled a 64-108 record during that time. Having a young team and the growing pains that come along with it helped buy Walton some time initially, but expectations are higher now, and the clock is ticking.

A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stated that Walton was “admonished” by Lakers president Magic Johnson on Tuesday, which makes it clear that the pressure is on the Lakers head coach.

Sources: After a winless two-game trip, Magic Johnson's meeting with Luke Walton on Tuesday reverberated throughout the Lakers organization. The pressure's on the coach to win sooner than later. Story with @mcten: https://t.co/0ISPEuBZd8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 2, 2018

Walton was asked about the rumors on Friday, and he remained confident in his job as head coach. He didn’t appear to be fazed, and when asked about his job security, Walton said he “doesn’t feel like he’s going anywhere.”

Luke Walton says he’s not going anywhere (via @billoram)pic.twitter.com/QMXhjkiH6k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 2, 2018

It’s important to point out that James has a history of getting head coaches fired. If Walton isn’t LeBron’s “guy,” he could be on the outs — sooner than later. Frankly, we don’t expect him to last until 2019, but we’ll see how the season plays out.