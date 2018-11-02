Marcus Smart raps about his big payday from the Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart got a big payday from the Boston Celtics this offseason, and he was so excited he decided to rap about it.

According to TMZ

Our sources tell us Marcus and Compton have been close friends for years … and randomly decided to hit the studio in L.A. back in August.

People connected to the track tell us the song and video (which was randomly shot at TAO) was never supposed to see the light of day … but enough people got wind of it and they decided to drop it to the public.