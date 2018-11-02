Massive Universal Champion Vs WWE Champion Match And More Set For 'WWE Survivor Series'

With WWE Crown Jewel now in the books, the company sets its sights on the next big PPV event, Survivor Series, taking place on November 18th at The Staples Center from Los Angeles, California.

Already announced for the “big four” event is Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch in a match which will feature the Raw Women’s Champion against the Smackdown Live Women’s Champion. As has been the case in the past few years, WWE will once again be using Survivor Series to pit the Red Brand against The Blue Brand.

Following the events which transpired at WWE Crown Jewel, we now know that Survivor Series will be headlined by new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs WWE Champion AJ Styles, after The Beast defeated Braun Strowman and Styles retained his title over Samoa Joe in Saudi Arabia.

WWE also announced several more marquee matchups for Survivor Series this month, and below is the current event card.

WWE Universal Champion vs WWE Champion:

-Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles

WWE United States Champion vs WWE Intercontinental Champion:

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Champion vs WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion:

-Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch

10-Woman Elimination Tag Team Match:

-Team Raw vs Team Smackdown, captained by Charlotte Flair

Interestingly, the main event of the show, which will feature The Beast vs The Phenomenal AJ Styles, is a rematch from last year’s Survivor Series main event. Last year’s match saw Lesnar emerge victorious in a very hard fought match against AJ Styles, making the current WWE Universal Champion 1-0 against Styles in both his career and at Survivor Series.

It’s possible another Raw vs Smackdown Champions vs Champions match could be added to Survivor Series this year, which would pit Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs The Bar, however, with Ambrose recently turning on his Shield brother Seth Rollins, and Rollins facing Nakamura, it is unlikely that bout will take place at this year’s PPV.