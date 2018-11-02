Randy Orton Calls Out John Cena's Current WWE Status

As we reported earlier this week, WWE star John Cena did an interview while doing media rounds in New York City several weeks ago, and during the interview, the former WWE Champion admitted that his age has played a big role in his increasingly lessened schedule with WWE.

Cena was scheduled to return to the ring at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, however, after refusing to make the trip to the country following recent controversy, Cena was replaced by Bobby Lashley in the event’s World Cup tournament. As of this writing, it remains unknown when John Cena will next compete in WWE.

Smackdown Live star Randy Orton, who has been one of John Cena’s most famous rivals inside a WWE ring, recently spoke with TMZ Sports and offered an outspoken response when asked about Cena’s current WWE status and decision not to travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

“Does he still wrestle?”, questioned Orton. “I didn’t know he pulled out [of Saudi Arabia]”, added Orton.

Orton went on to explain that he has five children and implied taking care of his family is the reason why he is heading to work the Saudi Arabia WWE event amidst current backlash which has come from fans and mainstream pundits.

As for Orton’s remark about Cena, while Cena has maintained publicly that his age is the reason why he can no longer compete full-time with WWE, some people have speculated that his busy Hollywood schedule might be the real reason why Cena has been largely absent from WWE TV in recent months. As we reported several weeks ago, Cena has his plate full with upcoming Hollywood commitments, with a leading role in the new movie The Janson Directive being produced by The Rock, and Cena has also been tapped to voice a character in Universal’s fantasy adventure The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which co-stars Robert Downey, Jr.

You can listen to the entire interview with Randy Orton in the above video player.