The HOVG Podcast: Jane Leavy

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jane Leavy.

The New York Times bestselling author of The Big Fella talks to the boys about the lunacy behind spending eight years writing about Babe Ruth (and compares him to the Kardashians!), what she learned most about “Little George” and why her 1987 piece about Muggsy Bogues is one of the great embarrassments of her life.

Muggsy Bogues in the Land Of The Giants

The Babe Went to Bat for Black players

99 Cool Facts About Babe Ruth

Big news for The Big Fella: instant New York Times bestseller. We hit the list. All props to my editor at Harper, Jennifer Barth! Spread the word! — JaneLeavy (@janeleavy1) November 1, 2018

