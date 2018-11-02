Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Jane Leavy

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jane Leavy.

The New York Times bestselling author of The Big Fella talks to the boys about the lunacy behind spending eight years writing about Babe Ruth (and compares him to the Kardashians!), what she learned most about “Little George” and why her 1987 piece about Muggsy Bogues is one of the great embarrassments of her life.

SHOW NOTES:

Muggsy Bogues in the Land Of The Giants

The Babe Went to Bat for Black players

99 Cool Facts About Babe Ruth

JANE’S BOOKS

