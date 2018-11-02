Look: TJ Watt's beautiful girlfriend Dani Rhodes turns heads
By: TSD Staff | November 2, 2018
Steelers linebacker TJ Watt may not be the All-Pro his brother is — at least not yet — but he’s still one of the better pass-rushers in the league. Watt is really beginning to blossom into one of the Steelers’ leaders on defense, as when the team is in need of a big play to impact a game, the 2017 first-round draft pick seems to often produce one.
Watt has seven sacks already this season, which is as many as he had during his entire rookie season. He’s already showing that he’s proving worthy of the “Watt” name, and we won’t be surprised if he leads the league in sacks at some point in his career.
He’s doing pretty well for himself off the field as well, as he’s been dating Wisconsin Badgers soccer star Dani Rhodes for roughly two years now. Here are some photos of the two of them.
