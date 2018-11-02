UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Picks

UFC Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (c) (21-1) vs. Derrick Lewis (21-5)

Nolan Howell: Derrick Lewis managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat less than a month ago fighting Alexander Volkov, but took a jab at his own cardio after managing a last-second knockout in a fight where he took nearly three full rounds of damage. Taking on Daniel Cormier is a tough task for the most elite of fighters at heavyweight and light heavyweight, much less someone who fought last month and struggled while taking arguably fight-stoppage worthy damage. All Lewis has is a Hail Mary here, but it won’t matter with the wrestling of Cormier. Daniel Cormier by second-round submission.

Middleweight Bout: Chris Weidman (14-3) vs. Ronaldo Souza (25-6)

Nolan: Weidman is the more polished striker of the two and has ability to control where this fight takes place because of his pressuring on the feet. While that has led to lapses in both his cardio and fight IQ at times, against someone who struggles at times to get to his bread and butter against good wrestlers like Jacare and can fade as well, look for Weidman to keep it in the center of the cage and pick Jacare apart on the feet while avoiding the power counter right and takedown attempts. Chris Weidman by unanimous decision.

Middleweight Bout: David Branch (22-4) vs. Jared Cannonier (10-4)

Nolan: Cannonier can win this early with his power, but Branch isn’t bad on his feet even if he lacks anything too flashy or gamechanging. Branch is just the more well-rounded fighter and could give someone looking for a finish like Cannonier fits with his ability to wear down opponents in the grappling. Look for Branch to utilize that. David Branch by second-round submission.

Middleweight Bout: Jack Marshman (22-7) vs. Karl Roberson (6-1)

Nolan: Roberson is the more dangerous and proven striker of the two and that should be enough against someone as uninspiring as Marshman has been during his UFC run. Barring Roberson losing his wits in a brawl, he picks his spots and finds one. Karl Roberson by first-round knockout.

Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (18-6) vs. Israel Adesanya (14-0)

Nolan: Adesanya has shown some really solid takedown defense with his angling, reach, and strength coming into play and that should keep Brunson from getting his only advantage going in this fight. Brunson tends to swarm for either the takedown or strikes off the threat of it and Robert Whittaker showed how to take that apart. Adesanya may be capable of doing it even more brutally. Israel Adesanya by second-round TKO.