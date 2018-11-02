UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Nov 2/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 338 2 2 3 Jessica Andrade 144 3 3 5 Tatiana Suarez 86 4 7 8 Michelle Waterson 69.5 5 4 9 Carla Esparza 65.5 6 5 4 Claudia Gadelha 59.5 7 6 6 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 55.5 8 9 7 Tecia Torres 38 9 8 10 Felice Herrig 36.5 10 10 Poliana Botelho 34.5 11 11 16 Mackenzie Dern 29.5 12 12 Amanda Cooper 26 13 13 JJ Aldich 23 14 14 11 Cortney Casey 22.5 14 14 Maryna Moroz 22.5 14 14 Polyana Viana 22.5 17 17 14 Randa Markos 17 18 18 Yan Xiaonan 14.5 19 19 15 Angela Hill 14 20 20 12 Nina Ansaroff 13.5 21 21 Juliana Lima 9.5 22 23 Justine Kish 7.5 23 22 Alex Chambers 7 24 24 Emily Whitmire 5 24 24 Jessica Aguilar 5 24 NR Livia Renata Souza 5 24 24 Nadia Kassem 5 24 24 Zhang Weili 5 29 28 Syuri Kondo 4.5 30 29 13 Alexa Grasso 4 31 30 Ashley Yoder 0 31 30 Jodie Esquibel 0 31 30 Maia Stevenson 0 31 NR Marina Rodriguez 0

