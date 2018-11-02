Watch: George Kittle makes unbelievable one-handed catch for 71-yard gain

49ers tight end George Kittle is a one-man wrecking crew, and he continues to make highlight-reel plays with each passing week.

Thursday’s game against the Raiders was no different, even after Kittle suffered an injury in the first half, which forced him to leave the game.

Well, that didn’t stop him from returning to the field in the second half and destroying the Raiders on one particular play. Kittle came open over the middle, when quarterback Nick Mullens threaded a ball intended for him, that appeared to be just out of the tight end’s reach. The thing is that it somehow wasn’t, as Kittle reached out with one hand to make the grab — then kept running. Somehow, he ended up with a 71-yard gain, mainly because he’s developing into one of the most dynamic tight ends in the league.