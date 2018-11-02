Watch: Porn star Dava Foxx caught flashing Suns owner during game

Fans will do anything to draw attention at sporting events. It’s a well-known fact that gestures can quickly go viral on social media nowadays, so fans take advantage of the opportunity by doing whatever they can to get noticed by TV cameras.

This is especially true for Internet personalities, as well as adult film stars, who will do whatever they can to grow their “brand” and increase their followers. That’s probably why porn star Dava Foxx randomly decided to flash Suns owner Robert Sarver during Wednesday’s game against the Spurs at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Gets Flashed By Pornstar @DavaFoxxFan pic.twitter.com/a9PH3EE2Aa — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) November 1, 2018

No word on if Sarver saw Foxx or not. If he missed out, he can always just hop on his computer and check her out — just like the rest of us.