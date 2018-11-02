What Hockey Sticks Do NHL Players Use

When it comes to shopping for hockey sticks, it is naturally to want to get the best of the best. To do this, you certainly would want to know what the pros are using.

But how can you know what stick is the best? We picked the brains of hockey experts at Hockey Pursuits, on the best hockey sticks on the market, and they shared their knowledge with us.

Types of Sticks

There are a few factors that you need to think about when looking at a hockey stick. This means material type, build, and even the flex of your shaft.

Material: The decision between a composite or wood stick mostly comes down to preference. Professional hockey players tend to rely on composite sticks because of the control and extra edge that they can add during a game.

One or Two-Piece: Professional players might opt for either a one or two-piece stick. Two-piece is more traditional, where the shaft and blade are separate pieces. One-piece sticks are a newer invention, made of a continual piece of composite. One-piece sticks are normally lighter and might need to be replaced more frequently. For the pros, one-piece sticks use less energy and let them be quicker with their hands. One-piece sticks have become more common and the preference of most players.

Flex Rating: Another feature to think about is the flex of the shaft . The flex rating that you will see listed on a hockey stick in the store is referring to the amount of force that you have to put in order to bend a hockey stick. The pressure is measured in pounds. For example, a 100 flex shaft would require 100 pounds of pressure in order to bend it, whereas a lighter stick would require less.

Weight: The final factor that goes into the makeup of a great hockey stick is weight. The lighter the stick, the less energy you will spend using it to shoot or even simply carrying it around. Heavier sticks provide extra power and can be more durable, but pros usually go with a lighter stick for efficiency.

What the Pros are Using?

Now that we know what it takes to make a great stick, let’s see what the pros are actually using.

Jake DeBrusk (Bruins): Bauer Vapor 1X

Mikko Koivu (Minnesota Wild): Warrior Alpha QX

David Krejci (Bruins): Ribcor Trigger ASY by CCM

Kris Letang (Penguins): Easton Stealth CX

Brad Marchand (Boston): Warrior Alpha QX

Alex Ovechin: Ribcor Trigger ASY by CCM

Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars): Bauer Vapor 1X

John Tavares (New York Islanders): Trigger 2 by CCM

Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights): Trigger 2 by CCM

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets): Trigger 2 by CCM

While knowing what the pros are using might give you an inkling about the type of stick that you want to use, remember that sticks are a personal preference. You have to consider the position you play, how you play, and even how they feel in your hands before you commit to one stick over another.