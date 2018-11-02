'WWE Crown Jewel' Results: New Universal Champion, Hulk Hogan Returns, DX In-Action, Who Won The World Cup?

The highly controversial WWE Crown Jewel event is in the books, and the PPV contained highlights including the return of Hulk Hogan as show host, and the crowning of a new WWE Universal Champion.

The event also featured the crowning of the “Best in the World” with the first-ever World Cup tournament which featured Raw stars Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kurt Angle pitted against Smackdown stars Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton.

Below are complete results from the PPV, as well as highlight videos.

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev during the pre-show to retain the WWE United States Title

-Hulk Hogan kicked off the show and welcomed fans to Crown Jewel

-Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton in a World Cup Match

-The Miz defeated Jeff Hardy in a World Cup Match

-Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley in a World Cup Match

-Dolph Ziggler defeated Kurt Angle in a World Cup Match

-The Bar defeated The New Day to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles

-The Miz defeated Rey Mysterio in a World Cup Semifinals Match

-Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins in a World Cup Semifinals Match

-AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Title

-Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Prior the match, Baron Corbin struck Strowman with a Steel Chair, giving Brock Lesnar an immediate advantage. After successfully hitting Strowman with repeated F5’s, The Beast was able to conquer The Monster to become the new Champion.

-The finals of the World Cup saw Dolph Ziggler attack The Miz before the match could get underway. When the referee made the decision that Miz could not compete due to injury, Smackdown GM Shane McMahon hit the ring and announced he would be taking Miz’s place. Shane McMahon then defeated Dolph Ziggler after hitting Coast-to-Coast to win the World Cup tournament.

-DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) defeated The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)