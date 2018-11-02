Your Daily Cartoon: Paying homage to the late, great Willie McCovey

Giants legend Willie McCovey passed away on Thursday, at the age of 80 years old.

He was one of the top MLB players to ever suit up and play the game, and was arguably the greatest player in Giants history. There’s a reason that China Basin behind the right-field wall at AT&T Park is nicknamed “McCovey Cove.”

We wanted to show our appreciate for the Giants legend, and all he accomplished in his career. As such, this cartoon pays tribute to “Stretch,” as he was called.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]