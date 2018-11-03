Look: Clay Matthews' beautiful wife Casey Noble is HGTV star

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has been one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the past decade. He’s been a leader who initially anchored the interior of the team’s linebacker corps, and now lines up outside — helping set the edge, and also getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Matthews remains one of the leaders on the Packers defense, as he and Mike Daniels anchor the defensive front. He may not be the explosive player he once was, but he still has a high football IQ, and finds a way to get to the quarterback.

He also has an extremely successful (and beautiful) wife. Matthews has been married to HGTV “Design on a Dime” host Casey Noble since 2015, and they have two children together.

Here are some photos of the two of them.