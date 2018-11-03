Look: Davante Adams' wife stuns in these photos

Packers receiver Davante Adams is a prototypical No. 1 receiver, as he uses his large frame to outjump and outmuscle his opponents. He’s a huge asset in the red zone, and is Aaron Rodgers’ go-to receiver.

And he’s doing pretty well off the field as well.

Adams has been dating Devanne Villarreal for a few years now, and he popped the question last year. The good news is that she said yes, as you can see below.

View this post on Instagram

#TheAdamsFamily 💍

A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on

She showed off the engagement ring in this photo.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentines Day 😍😍😍

A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on

The two got married back in July. Here’s a wedding photo.

View this post on Instagram

The Adams Family… ➡️➡️➡️➡️

A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on

Here are some more photos of Adams and Villarreal.

View this post on Instagram

Habitual dime catcher 👐🏾👐🏾

A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on

View this post on Instagram

Beauty n the Beast 👹 #TheOne7s

A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on

View this post on Instagram

😏

A post shared by Davante Adams (@taeadams) on

