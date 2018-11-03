Look: Davante Adams' wife stuns in these photos

Packers receiver Davante Adams is a prototypical No. 1 receiver, as he uses his large frame to outjump and outmuscle his opponents. He’s a huge asset in the red zone, and is Aaron Rodgers’ go-to receiver.

And he’s doing pretty well off the field as well.

Adams has been dating Devanne Villarreal for a few years now, and he popped the question last year. The good news is that she said yes, as you can see below.

She showed off the engagement ring in this photo.

The two got married back in July. Here’s a wedding photo.

Here are some more photos of Adams and Villarreal.