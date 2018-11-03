Look: Dont'a Hightower has a blonde bombshell girlfriend
Look: Dont'a Hightower has a blonde bombshell girlfriend
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: TSD Staff | November 3, 2018
Patriots star linebacker Dont’a Hightower is one of the team’s leaders on the defensive side of the ball, and he means so much to the unit.
Hightower wears the headset to communicate the defensive calls from the coaching staff to his teammates, and he makes sure everyone is where they’re supposed to be. That’s why the Patriots struggle when he misses action due to injury. Hightower is an irreplaceable player.
Not only that, Hightower also has a beautiful girlfriend, Morgan Hart. The two have been dating since they attended the University of Alabama, and you’ll want to check out these photos of them.
Updates
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More sportsdaily
More Sports
3m
The Browns traded for veteran receiver Jarvis Landry earlier in the year, in hopes of bolstering their passing game. Cleveland gave up a (…)
20m
NEW YORK — Thomas Greiss made 35 saves and Jordan Eberle, Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield scored in the Islanders (…)
53m
NHL 53m ago
A week ago when former St. Louis Blues’ player Nail Yakupov‘s father told the press that Blues’ Head (…)
1hr
The Packers continue to get running back Aaron Jones more involved in the offense with each passing week, which has helped take a bit of (…)
1hr
Games involving service academies rarely feature many physical altercations, as both teams spend their time off the field helping to (…)
1hr
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, once again, showed why he’s one of the NBA’s rising stars during Saturday’s game against the (…)
2hr
Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hit up Saturday’s Alabama-LSU game at Tiger Stadium to watch his alma mater square off against the (…)
2hr
The Alabama Crimson Tide have excelled in doing the “little things” right during Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach. (…)
3hr
Welcome back from the bye. The Tennessee game was scary, to say the least. I posted right before Melvin Gordon was listed as out. (…)
4hr
The Fortnite Double Helix Nintendo Switch Bundle includes Fortnite extras not available (…)
Comments