The Livest Dog at UFC 230: Brian Kelleher

Name: Brian Kelleher

Opponent: Montel Jackson

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

It’s almost a wonder how Kelleher keeps winding up an underdog for his fights. His career record includes wins over Renan Barao, Andre Soukhamthath and Julio Arce. Plus, he has fights with John Lineker and Jimmie Rivera to credit his experience.

While we consider this to be a bonus for his skills, some may see his losses, such as the last one to John Lineker, as knocks on his ability. This might be getting a little ahead of ourselves as going toe-to-toe with John Lineker and getting knocked out is far from rare.

Additionally, it seems weird that he’d be marked as an underdog against Jackson who is coming off a loss to a Ricky Simon. In that fight, he was taken down seven times. To make matters worse, Kelleher has a takedown in each of his last four fights.

So, between the experience levels and the back-up plan of wrestling, it would seem that there is actually a slight advantage to Brian Kelleher.







2018 Totals

Record: 14-16

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $616

Return on Investment: 21%