Watch: Alabama has hilariously awful field goal attempt

The Alabama Crimson Tide have excelled in doing the “little things” right during Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach.

This season, however, has been a bit of a different story, as the Crimson Tide’s special teams unit has been extremely inconsistent, which has been an ongoing issue throughout the team’s 2018 campaign.

Saturday night’s game against LSU featured more of the same, after the Crimson Tide opened the scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown. The team went out to attempt the extra point that followed, with No. 3 quarterback Mac Jones as the holder. Jones did a poor job of handling the snap and getting the ball down, which resulted in kicker Joseph Bulovas missing badly. The ball only traveled a few yards, and all in all, it was an epic fail.

This is one weird field goal attempt. pic.twitter.com/H1SqThkmXP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 4, 2018

Bulovas was none too pleased with Jones after it happened.

The kicker gave the him the "really, dude?" pic.twitter.com/16REHlRFgJ — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 4, 2018

That was easily one of the worst field goal attempts we’ve seen this season, and Saban probably made sure to voice his opinion about it on the sideline afterward.