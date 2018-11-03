Watch massive fight break out between Army, Air Force after game

NCAA

Games involving service academies rarely feature many physical altercations, as both teams spend their time off the field helping to defend our country.

Sure, some good old-fashioned trash talk takes place, but that’s to be expected. It’s rare that the back-and-forth ever develops into anything more.

It did after Saturday’s Army-Air Force game, though, when players from both teams swarmed the field after the final whistle. A shoving match was how it started, then it escalated into a bit more.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but Army got the last laugh, winning the Commander in Chief trophy for the second consecutive year.

